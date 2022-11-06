The Oklahoma City Zoo is asking the public to help choose names for its new litter of African lion cubs.

Lioness Dunia, Swahili for the Earth, gave birth to three female and one male on September 26 at the zoo's Lion Overlook habitat. "Mom and her cubs are in good health and will remain behind-the-scenes in their indoor dens at Lion Overlook as they spend time together bonding," the zoo said in a statement on its website.