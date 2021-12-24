The next Powerball drawing on Christmas Day could deliver a $400 million holiday present By Sara Smart, CNN Dec 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Struggling to find a last-minute Christmas gift?A trip to your local convenience store could make you the best gift-giver ever.The Powerball jackpot is now up to an estimated $400 million, and the winning numbers will be drawn on Christmas Day. The cash value of the prize is placed at $292 million, according to Powerball's website.There hasn't been a jackpot-winning ticket in 34 drawings, the game operator said, and this is the third time this year the jackpot has reached this value.The last time a winning ticket was claimed was on October 4, when someone walked away with $699.8 million. But it won't be easy to land the prize.While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.And believe it or not, the current jackpot value is less than a third of the largest Powerball jackpot: $1.586 billion, shared in 2016 by three winners.Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 