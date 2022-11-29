Roughly 10 days after a former Virginia state trooper was hired by a sheriff's office in that state, he traveled to Southern California and allegedly killed the family of a teenager he had catfished online, officials said.

Austin Lee Edwards, 28, died in a shootout with authorities Friday, hours after he allegedly killed the teen's mother and grandparents at a home in Riverside, California, the city's police department said in a news release.

