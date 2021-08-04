The latest on the Tokyo Olympics By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNN Aug 4, 2021 Aug 4, 2021 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn 2020 Tokyo Olympics Asia Continents And Regions East Asia Japan Olympics Sports Events Summer Olympics Tokyo More News News The latest on the Tokyo Olympics By Joshua Berlinger, Aditi Sangal and Adam Renton, CNNUpdated 30 min ago 0 News New report commissioned by NCAA finds a massive gender inequity in college basketball By Andy Rose, CNN 1 hr ago 0 News Canadian province will lift many restrictions a month before expected after hitting vaccination milestone By Raja Razek and Christina Maxouris, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 News More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction By Amanda Jackson, CNNUpdated 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest The latest on the Tokyo Olympics New report commissioned by NCAA finds a massive gender inequity in college basketball Canadian province will lift many restrictions a month before expected after hitting vaccination milestone More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction Missouri governor pardons St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett police say woman found dead at Yellow River Park was teen from LithoniaGwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendentEleven Gwinnett schools have new principals this fallCentral Gwinnett's School of the Arts preparing to open its doors to arts studentsDuluth City Councilman Kelly Kelkenberg, who was heavily involved in the Gwinnett community, has diedGwinnett Chamber fetes J. Alvin Wilbanks ahead of his last day as superintendent of Gwinnett County Public SchoolsGwinnett County students head back to school as COVID looms over third consecutive academic yearPolice: Alpharetta woman accused of intentionally causing crash that resulted in passenger's deathDuluth police arrest trio for theft of catalytic converters from a car at an apartment complexGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses CollectionsON THE MARKET: With more than 3 acres, this Suwanee area home is a 'wooded oasis'PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 2MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 1, 2021IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 26 to Aug. 1GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 30 to Aug. 1Common home renovation projects with the lowest return on investmentPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 2Meet my TOYBOY! 10 famous women in a relationship with a younger manPHOTOS: Gwinnett Chamber hosts tribute to GCPS Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Agencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)Florida's largest school district is worried about funding after governor bans mask mandates for schools (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Do you personally know anyone who is affected by the end of the Federal eviction moratorium? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. No. I don't know. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.