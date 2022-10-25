When the moon passes between the sun and Earth for the second time this year, it will block most light from the sun and cast its shadow onto our planet, resulting in a bright, fiery crescent shape in the sky.

This solar eclipse will be happening this Tuesday and will be visible in parts of Greenland, Iceland, most of Europe, northeast Africa, and western and central Asia. It will last for nearly four hours beginning at 5 a.m. ET, or through the early afternoon most of for those in the Eastern hemisphere.