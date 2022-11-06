Pieper Lewis, the Iowa teenager who killed a man she said raped her and was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution to his family, has escaped from a residential corrections facility, according to Iowa's Fifth Judicial District Department of Corrections.

Lewis "walked away from the Fresh Start Women's Center on Friday at 6:19 a.m. after cutting off her electronic monitoring tracking device," Jerry Evans, the district's executive director, told CNN in an email Sunday morning. "At this time, her whereabouts are unknown."

CNN's Lucy Kafanov, Chuck Johnston and Dalila-Johari Paul contributed to this report.