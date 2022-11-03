An Indiana doctor being investigated by the state attorney general after she provided abortion services to a 10-year-old Ohio girl has sued the official, alleging his office used illegitimate consumer complaints to seek patient records and pursue the probe.

Attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner filed the suit Thursday in Indiana's Marion County, asking a court to prevent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita from using those complaints to continue the investigation.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Tags