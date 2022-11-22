The gunman who killed 6 people at a Walmart in Virginia was an employee, police say

Police tape cordons off the scene of a fatal shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart on Tuesday.

 Kendall Warner/AP

The gunman who killed six people at a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night was an employee at the store, Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky said Wednesday.

Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Solesky said. But his identity has not been released because his next of kin has not been notified.

CNN's John Miller, Dave Alsup, Joe Sutton, Amanda Jackson and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

