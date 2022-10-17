A man who authorities say lured officers to a deadly attack fired over 80 rounds at police before he was killed by a wounded officer, the Connecticut inspector general's office said.

Bristol police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night when they were shot and killed, police said. Officer Alec Iurato was wounded.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.