'The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods': House hearing highlights assault-style weapons

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York, is pictured at a committee hearing in June.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gun manufactures selling assault-style rifles have employed questionable marketing tactics, including appealing to White supremacists, "preying" on the masculinity of young men, and running advertisements that mimic video games, according to an investigation by the Democrat-led House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

In a hearing Wednesday, CEOs from two major gun manufacturers faced questions from lawmakers about their sales of AR-15 style weapons, which have been used in many of the nation's deadliest mass shootings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.