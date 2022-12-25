Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history.

Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago. The channel features lengthy, unvarnished interviews with former gangsters who share stories of life as members of the youth gangs that terrorized New York's Chinatowns in the 1970s, 80s and early 90s.

