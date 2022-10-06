The family of Hae Min Lee, a teenager whose killing in 1999 was profiled on the first season of the podcast "Serial," have asked a Maryland court to halt legal proceedings related to her homicide to address alleged violations of a state victim rights law.

The motion filed September 29 stated Lee's family was not notified in a timely manner of prosecutors' intent to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was released last month after serving more than 20 years in prison for her murder.

