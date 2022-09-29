The family of Hae Min Lee is appealing a Maryland judge's decision to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who was accused of killing the teen and served more than 20 years in prison before his release last week, according to a court document filed Wednesday.

The one-paragraph notice of appeal was filed by attorney Steven Kelly on behalf of Young Lee, the victim's brother.

CNN's Don Grannum and Lauren Koenig contributed to this report.

