The US Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the water crisis that has affected the roughly 150,000 residents of Jackson, Mississippi, who remain under a boil-water advisory.

"I can confirm that the EPA Office of Inspector General began sending personnel to Jackson to collect data and conduct interviews," Jennifer Kaplan, a spokesperson for the office, told CNN Sunday. Similar investigations into the tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan, led to criminal charges and a slew of lawsuits.

CNN's Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

