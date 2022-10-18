A missing persons case turned into a murder investigation after dismembered bodies found in an Oklahoma river were identified as four men who vanished last week, police said.

"I've worked over 80 murders in my career. I have worked murders involving multiple victims. I have worked dismemberments, but this case involves the highest number of victims, and it's a very violent event," Okmulgee, Oklahoma, Police Chief Joe Prentice said Monday.

