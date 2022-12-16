The use and imposition of the death penalty in America saw a continued decline in 2022 as polls showed public support for capital punishment stayed near historic lows, according to a year-end report by the Death Penalty Information Center.

While several factors have contributed to what the non-profit describes as the death penalty's waning nature, the trend was illustrated perhaps most starkly this week when outgoing Democratic Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates on Oregon's death row, calling capital punishment "dysfunctional and immoral."