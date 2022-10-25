A few blocks from the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, America's battle over abortion is playing out under one roof.

On one side of a squat single-story office building, a Planned Parenthood clinic offers reproductive health care and refers patients for abortions. Next door is a branch of Pregnancy Decision Health Center, a crisis pregnancy center that offers counseling and support for pregnant women -- but also works to dissuade them from terminating their pregnancies and has been accused of promoting misinformation about abortion.

