A disturbing trend is causing disruptions of school life across the country, forcing lockdowns and straining police resources, sowing fear and confusion among students, parents and educators, and tormenting already anxious communities.

The age of the active shooter has brought with it not only the frightful practice of mass casualty simulations in America's classrooms but also unsettling and potentially dangerous false active shooter reports, or hoaxes known as "swatting."

