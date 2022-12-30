Deep uncertainty looms over the Colorado River and the 40 million people who depend on it for their water supply as the basin enters a critical year that could determine its future stability.

Plagued by decades of overuse and human-caused climate change, demand for the river's water has vastly outpaced its supply. In 2023, federal and state officials must find a way to keep as much as 4 million acre-feet of water in Lakes Mead and Powell -- 30% of what the Colorado River states have historically used.