Authorities in Florida recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school rowing club practicing at an Orlando lake, officials said Friday.

The possible lighting strike happened Thursday evening when five middle school students were practicing near the North Orlando Rowing Complex in Lake Fairview, Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis said Thursday. Officials were unsure whether the lightning struck the vessel or near the vessel.

