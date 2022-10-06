The bodies of a kidnapped family of 4 are found in rural California, a day after a suspect is detained

Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of family of four, Jasleen Kaur, left, Jasdeep Singh, center, hold 8-month-old Aroohi and Amandeep Singh.

 Merced County Sheriff's Office

Four kidnapped California family members -- including a baby girl -- were found dead in a farm area Wednesday, authorities said, two days after they were abducted from their business in a case where investigators have detained a suspect but not announced a motive.

The bodies of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh were recovered by authorities Wednesday evening after a farmworker alerted them to remains in an orchard in central California's Merced County, authorities said.

