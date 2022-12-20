The fast-expanding field of ancient DNA, formally known as paleogenetics, came of age in 2022, earning its pioneering scientist Svante Pääbo a Nobel prize for medicine and physiology.

Pääbo, the director of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Germany, developed methods to recover, sequence and analyze ancient DNA from fossils — a feat that took decades. Researchers are using the techniques today to answer fundamental questions about human history and the planet's deep past.

