Federal surveys like the US Census are gradually taking their transgender respondents into account. But they rarely ask specific questions unique to trans life: Have they been denied access to reproductive health care? Is their life better than it was before they came out as trans?

Enter the US Trans Survey, the largest survey in the country specifically geared toward trans and nonbinary people. Conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and open until November 21, its results will be quoted by journalists, academics and legislators for the next five years.