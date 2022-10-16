With the California city of Stockton on edge following a series of late-night shootings by an unknown assailant, police officials believe another killing was prevented with the arrest of a suspect this weekend.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday, clad in dark clothing with a mask around his neck and armed with a firearm, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said during a news conference.

CNN's Andy Rose contributed to this report.