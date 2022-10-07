Smears of dried blood still stained the wooden floor of a classroom in northern Thailand on Friday, a day after the country's worst massacre unfolded in perhaps one of the most unlikely places.

At the Child Development Center Uthai Sawan, school bags sat uncollected on colored shelves, and photos of children smiled from the wall, clipped into place with pegs near cardboard cut-outs of ladybirds.

Journalist Nutnicha Suwanchinda contributed to this report.