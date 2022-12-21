Thai naval officials said Tuesday there were not enough life jackets for everyone aboard a warship that sank early Monday in severe weather in the Gulf of Thailand with the loss of at least six lives.

Twenty-three people remain missing after the sinking of the corvette HTMS Sukhothai, while 76 people have been rescued, commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy Adm. Cherngchai Chomcherngpat told a news conference.