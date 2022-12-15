Clearing skies after some morning light rain. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha is in a stable condition after she was hospitalized due to a heart problem, the Thai royal palace said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement said the princess, 44, lost consciousness early Wednesday in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was treated at a local hospital.
She was later flown to Bangkok by helicopter after her condition stabilized and was undergoing treatment Thursday at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn hospital.
The princess lost consciousness while training her dog for a championship organized by the army, the palace said.
Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, though is not next in line to the throne as the crown is passed down to male heirs first.
She is a former Thai ambassador to Austria and has worked on a number of projects with the United Nations, including advocating for women's rights.
