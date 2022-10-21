Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday.

The department did not disclose the grounds for termination. CNN has requested additional details from the department regarding their termination process, including timeframe and potential appeal process. CNN has reached out to Maldonado for comment.