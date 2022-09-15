Texas sends two buses of migrants to vice president's residence in Washington

Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off September 15 in Washington.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Texas' governor says his state intentionally sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in the nation's capital -- resulting in a Thursday morning arrival that surprised volunteers who said they weren't prepared to receive them at that site.

The drop-off temporarily left dozens of migrants -- some of them carrying belongings in trash bags -- standing on sidewalks and grass Thursday morning outside the gated US Naval Observatory in Washington while volunteers scrambled to make arrangements for them.

