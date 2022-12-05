Several school districts across Texas are encouraging students to wear pink Monday in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped outside her home and killed last week.

More than 20 school districts, including Paradise Independent School District in the county where Strand was went missing, are participating in the act of remembrance, donning the color her mother said she loved.

CNN's Tina Burnside, Alaa Elasaar and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

