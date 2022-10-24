A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a shooter was left unchallenged for more than an hour, sources close to the investigation told CNN.

Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell told investigators he arrived at the school at about noon on May 24 and focused on supplying updates to his bosses, the sources said. He told investigators he had no discussions about options to breach the classroom, as a person in his position would have been expected to do, they added.