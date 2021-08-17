Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for Covid-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday.
Abbott, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against the virus, his office said in a statement, adding that he is tested daily and this is his first positive result.
He is currently isolated in the governor's mansion and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment, the statement said. Abbott is in good health and not currently experiencing any symptoms.
Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott has tested negative and everyone with whom Abbott has been in close contact has been notified, the statement continued. Abbott attended an indoor "Republican Club" event Monday evening, according to photos posted to his Twitter account.
The Texas Republican joins a list of governors who have tested positive for Covid-19 throughout the pandemic, though Abbott's diagnosis is likely to fuel scrutiny from critics given his resistance to implementing mitigation measures as the Delta variant surges nationwide.
Abbott has opposed mask mandates and issued an executive order banning school districts from requiring masks. He had lifted the state's mask mandate in March and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity despite warnings from public health officials.
"Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott said at the time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Removing mandates, he added, "does not end personal responsibility and caring for your family members, friends and others in your community. People and businesses don't need the state telling them how to operate."
But now the state is reeling from a surge of new Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, there were 327 ICU beds available in Texas and 11,791 lab-confirmed Covid-19 patients in hospitals throughout the state, according to state health data.
And Texas had the most pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations in the nation, at 239, according to the latest data released Monday by the US Department of Health and Human Services.
This story has been updated with additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.