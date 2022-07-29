Texas Gov. Abbott sent more than 5,100 migrants to Washington. Now, DC mayor says her city is at a 'tipping point'

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, seen here on March 15, has issued a request for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants entering the city by bus.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants being sent by bus from Texas, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.

The mayor's office says the city is now at a "tipping point."

