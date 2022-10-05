Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died

Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died. Ramirez is seen here in 2021 in the visitation area of a Texas prison in Livingston.

Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.

Ramirez, 38, was killed Wednesday evening by lethal injection at the state prison system's Huntsville Unit for the 2004 murder of Pablo Castro, a grandfather to 14 and convenience store employee whom Ramirez robbed of $1.25 and stabbed 29 times.

