Texas Department of Public Safety suspends 2 officers with pay during internal review of Uvalde response

Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay during an investigation. A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is seen here on May 27.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay and referred for formal investigation amid an internal review of law enforcement actions that day, the agency said Tuesday as students in the shaken community returned to school for the first time since the attack.

The two, along with three of their colleagues whose actions also will be probed by the Texas DPS inspector general, are the first officers whom the agency has said it's identified as part of its review of the response to the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. It's not clear what actions by the officers prompted the escalation; none has been identified publicly.

CNN's Rebekah Riess, Rosa Flores, Peter Nickeas, Holly Yan, Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.