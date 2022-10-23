A skydiver has died after he landed on a football field prior to the start of a high school game in what Tennessee officials called a "tragic incident," the Washington County Department of Education said in a statement.

The male skydiver, whose identity has not been released, was injured on Friday as he landed on the field at David Crockett High School, according to CNN affiliate WCYB. A Musket Bowl game was scheduled Friday evening between the David Crockett Pioneers and Daniel Boone Trailblazers in Jonesborough, Tennessee, according to the school's website.