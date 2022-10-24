Teen pleads guilty to terrorism and murder charges after Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

Ethan Crumbley, accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, has pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges. Crumbley is here pictured in the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan on February 22.

 David Guralnick/Detroit News/Pool/AP

A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to all charges against him in what prosecutors are calling a landmark case.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder and 19 other charges stemming from the November 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

