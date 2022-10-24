Teen pleads guilty in Michigan high school shooting that killed 4 students

Ethan Crumbley, accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, has pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges. Crumbley is here pictured in the courtroom in Pontiac, Michigan on February 22.

 David Guralnick/Detroit News/Pool/AP

A teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year pleaded guilty Monday to murder charges.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him -- including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder -- for fatally shooting the four students at Oxford High School on November 30.

