Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor has been placed on administrative leave after body camera footage taken from a traffic stop last month revealed she told a deputy she was "hoping that you'll just let us go tonight" and flashed her badge.

O'Connor was a passenger in a golf cart, which was pulled over for driving on a roadway without a license plate tag, according to footage of the November 12 incident obtained by CNN from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.