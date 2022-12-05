Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor resigns after flashing badge and asking to be let go from a traffic stop

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor (R) resigns after flashing her badge during a traffic stop last month.

 Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A Florida police chief who flashed her badge and asked to be let go from a traffic stop has resigned, Tampa officials said Monday.

"Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O'Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O'Connor," according to a statement from the mayor's office.

