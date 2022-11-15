The Taliban has ordered judges in Afghanistan to fully impose their interpretation of Sharia Law, including potential public executions, amputations and flogging, a move experts fear will lead to a further deterioration of human rights in the impoverished country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Alaiqadar Amirul Momineen made the "obligatory" command after meeting with judges to "investigate the cases of thieves, kidnappers, and seditionists."