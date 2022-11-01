Takeoff, a Gwinnett native and one-third of the popular music group Migos, was killed in an early morning shooting in Houston, according to TMZ reports.
The 28-year-old rapper, who was born in Lawrenceville and attended Berkmar, was shot around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a bowling alley, TMZ Hip Hop reported, citing law enforcement officials and witnesses. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was with his uncle Quavo, another member of Migos, at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, though Quavo wasn’t hurt.
TMZ reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing a game of dice when an altercation broke out and someone started shooting, hitting Takeoff “in the head or near his head.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ obtained photos of Quavo initially trying to move Takeoff, then calling for help. Two other people were shot and taken to a local hospital in the incident, the report said.
Migos, a rap and hip hop trio that also features another family member Offset, was founded in Lawrenceville in 2008. The group has two Platinum albums, “Culture” and “Culture II,” and first reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts with the 2016 hit, “Bad and Boujee.”
