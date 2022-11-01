Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam

Takeoff of Migos performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 Danielle Parhizkaran/USA Today Network

Takeoff, a Gwinnett native and one-third of the popular music group Migos, was killed in an early morning shooting in Houston, according to TMZ reports.

The 28-year-old rapper, who was born in Lawrenceville and attended Berkmar, was shot around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a bowling alley, TMZ Hip Hop reported, citing law enforcement officials and witnesses. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was with his uncle Quavo, another member of Migos, at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston, though Quavo wasn’t hurt.