Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections: Battle for control of the House and Senate still up in the air

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrates onstage during his 2022 midterm elections night party in Tampa, Florida, November 8.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

The battle for control of Congress is still up in the air, with the Senate coming down to three key races while Democrats and Republicans are still hanging onto hopes of winning a narrow majority in the House.

Republicans began the night with a rout in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis won heavily Latino, historically Democratic regions on his way to a blowout victory that could serve as a launch pad for a 2024 presidential run.

CNN's Terence Burlij contributed to this report.

