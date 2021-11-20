Taiwan scaffolding collapse kills three people By Wayne Chang, CNN Nov 20, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three construction workers have died after scaffolding collapsed in northern Taiwan on Saturday, Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA) reported.The incident, which left two others injured with leg fractures, occurred at a metro construction site in Sanxia, New Taipei City, according to CNA.The report did not say what caused the collapse.New Taipei City mayor Hou You-yi said the municipal government postponed construction and ordered an investigation. Of the fatalities, one worker was from Thailand while the other two were from Taiwan, CNA reported.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! 