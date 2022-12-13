China has sent a record 18 nuclear-capable H-6 bomber aircraft into Taiwan's air defense zone, the island's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as Beijing continues to step-up pressure on the self-ruled island.

The 18 bombers were part of 21 total Chinese warplanes sent into Taiwan's southwest air defense identification zone -- a buffer of airspace commonly referred to as an ADIZ -- in the 24-hour span between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry.