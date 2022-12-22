Two suspended Washington, DC, officers have been found guilty on charges related to the death of a 20-year-old man during a 2020 police pursuit, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release Wednesday.

Suspended Metropolitan Police Department Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder, conspiracy to obstruct, and obstruction of justice in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown. Suspended Lt. Andrew Zabavsky, 54, was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct and obstruction of justice, the release said.