A suspect will face murder charges in a case where a 2-year-old was found dead in an SUV stolen after the child's father was shot to death, Houston Police Department officials said Wednesday.

The unidentified suspect, a 38-year-old man, has been questioned and "is now facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence," according to a tweet from police.

