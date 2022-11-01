Suspect remains at large after 2 New Jersey officers were shot while attempting to make an arrest

Heavy police presence is seen at a residential building in the area of Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place in Newark, New Jersey, on November 1.

A suspect accused of shooting two police officers in Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday was still at large following an hours-long search of a building where he was last seen, officials said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kendall Howard, 30, charging him with two counts of attempted murder in connection to Tuesday's shooting that left two officers injured, prosecutors said. Howard is also charged in the warrant with unauthorized possession of a weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens announced.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Eric Levenson and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.