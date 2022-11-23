Suspect in the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting will be held without bond as prosecutors work to finalize formal charges

Police Chief Adrian Vasquez gives an update about the Club Q shooting investigation Monday at the Police Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 22-year-old accused of carrying out a mass shooting over the weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will remain held without bond following a court appearance Wednesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, appearing in court via video conference for the first time since the attack that left five dead and more than a dozen injured, answered a few questions in a barely audible voice. Aldrich, whose attorneys say uses they/them pronouns, acknowledged they had watched a video about their rights and said they had no questions.

