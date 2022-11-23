The 22-year-old accused of carrying out a mass shooting inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, over the weekend is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for the first time since the attack that left five dead and more than a dozen others injured.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is expected to attend the initial court hearing via video conference from the El Paso County Jail.

